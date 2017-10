BRIEF-Virtus Investment Partners Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.30

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Virtus Investment Partners Inc:

* Virtus Investment Partners announces financial results for the third quarter 2017

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.30

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $2.21

* Virtus Investment Partners Inc - qtrly ‍total sales of $4.6 billion increased 32 percent sequentially and 48 percent from prior-year quarter​

* Virtus Investment Partners Inc - qtrly ‍revenues $123.7 million versus $82.3 million​

* Virtus Investment Partners - long-term assets under management of $87.1 billion at September 30, 2017 increased $2.1 billion, or 2.5 percent, from June 30, 2017​

* Virtus Investment Partners - ‍total assets under management at sept 30, 2017 were $90.6 billion and included $3.4 billion of assets in liquidity strategies​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: