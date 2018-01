Jan 11 (Reuters) - Virtus Investment Partners Inc:

* VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS REPORTS PRELIMINARY DECEMBER 31, 2017 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT

* VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS INC SAYS REPORTED PRELIMINARY LONG-TERM AND TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 OF $88.8 BILLION

* VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS INC SAYS INCLUDING $2.1 BILLION OF LIQUIDITY ASSETS, PRELIMINARY LONG-TERM AND TOTAL AUM AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 OF $91.0 BILLION