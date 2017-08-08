BRIEF-Virtusa Corp Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.25

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Virtusa Corp:
* Virtusa announces first quarter 2018 consolidated financial results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.25
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.10
* Q1 revenue $227.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $224.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2018 non-gaap earnings per share $1.45 to $1.63
* Sees q2 2018 non-gaap earnings per share $0.32 to $0.38
* Sees q2 2018 gaap earnings per share $0.14 to $0.20
* Sees fy 2018 revenue $940 million to $960 million
* Sees q2 2018 revenue $236.5 million to $241.5 million
* Virtusa corp -anticipates restructuring charge of $1.5 million in second and third fiscal quarters of 2018 related to resource optimization initiatives
* Fy gaap diluted eps is expected to be in range of $0.78 to $0.96
* Fy gaap diluted eps is expected to be in range of $0.78 to $0.96

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $1.54, revenue view $935.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S