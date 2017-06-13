FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Virtusa purchased foreign currency forward contracts designed to hedge fluctuation in INR against U.S. Dollar, U.K. Pound sterling
June 13, 2017 / 9:11 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Virtusa purchased foreign currency forward contracts designed to hedge fluctuation in INR against U.S. Dollar, U.K. Pound sterling

2 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Virtusa Corp:

* Virtusa-On June 7, co purchased foreign currency forward contracts designed to hedge fluctuation in Indian rupee against U.S. Dollar, U.K. Pound sterling

* Virtusa says U.S dollar contracts have an aggregate notional amount of about 932.7 million inr (about $14 million), have average settlement rate of 66.66 inr

* Virtusa corp says U.K. Pound sterling contracts have an aggregate notional amount of about 354.1 million inr, have an average settlement rate of 87.31 INR

* Virtusa says multiple foreign currency forward contracts to expire at various dates during 15 month period ending on September 28, 2018

* Virtusa Corp - on June 9, co's unit purchased multiple foreign currency forward contracts designed to hedge fluctuation in INR against U.S. dollar

* Virtusa- unit's U.S dollar contracts have an aggregate notional amount of about 1.17 billion INR and have an average settlement rate of 67.03 INR Source text: (bit.ly/2rsECW0) Further company coverage:

