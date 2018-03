BRIEF-Virtusa Purchases Multiple Foreign Currency Forward Contracts

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Virtusa Corp:

* VIRTUSA -ON FEB 23, CO PURCHASED MULTIPLE FOREIGN CURRENCY FORWARD CONTRACTS DESIGNED TO HEDGE FLUCTUATION IN INDIAN RUPEE AGAINST U.K. POUND STERLING​

* VIRTUSA SAYS U.K. POUND STERLING CONTRACTS PURCHASED HAVE TOTAL NOTIONAL AMOUNT OF ABOUT £6.3 MILLION & HAVE AVERAGE SETTLEMENT RATE OF 94.87 INR - SEC FILING

* VIRTUSA CORP - ‍ON FEB 26, CO PURCHASED MULTIPLE FOREIGN CURRENCY FORWARD CONTRACTS DESIGNED TO HEDGE FLUCTUATION IN INDIAN RUPEE AGAINST U.S. DOLLAR​

* VIRTUSA SAYS U.S DOLLAR CONTRACTS PURHCASED HAVE TOTAL NOTIONAL AMOUNT OF ABOUT $25.0 MILLION & HAVE AVERAGE SETTLEMENT RATE OF 66.91 INR