BRIEF-Virtusa says Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.12

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Virtusa Corp-

* Virtusa announces second quarter 2018 consolidated financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.12

* Q2 revenue $248.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $237.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.41 to $0.47

* Sees FY 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.50 to $1.62

* Sees Q3 2018 GAAP earnings per share $0.21 to $0.27

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $998 million to $1.011 billion

* Sees Q3 2018 revenue $256 million to $262 million

* Virtusa Corp - ‍anticipates a total restructuring charge of $0.7 million in second half of fiscal year 2018 related to resource optimization initiatives​

* Virtusa Corp - ‍FY 2018 GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in range of $0.73 to $0.85​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: