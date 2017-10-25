FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Visa Inc reports ‍​qtrly GAAP share of $0.90
Sections
Featured
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
INDIA INSIGHT
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Reuters Poll
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
Autos
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 25, 2017 / 10:21 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Visa Inc reports ‍​qtrly GAAP share of $0.90

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Visa Inc:

* Qtrly gaap net income of $2.1 billion or $0.90 per share

* Qtrly ‍​net operating revenues of $4.9 billion, an increase of 14%

* Qtrly payments volume growth, on a constant dollar basis and excluding Europe co-badge volume, was 10% over the prior year

* Qtrly cross-border volume growth, on a constant dollar basis, was 10% over the prior year

* Qtrly total Visa processed transactions increased 13% over the prior year

* Will continue to make strategic investments that will “further strengthen franchise” in Europe and globally‍​

* ‍​Sees annual Class A common stock earnings per share growth in mid-40’s on a GAAP nominal dollar basis for FY 2018

* Sees FY 2018 net revenue growth of high single digits on a nominal dollar basis, with about 0.5 to 1 ppt of positive foreign currency impact

* Outlook for FY 2018 includes Visa Europe integration expenses of about $60 million for full-year

* Sees FY 2018 client incentives as a percentage of gross revenues: 21.5% to 22.5% range

* Sees FY 2018 annual operating margin to be in the high 60s

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $4.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $4.00, revenue view $19.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 annual diluted Class A common stock EPS growth at high end of mid-teens on adjusted, non-GAAP nominal dollar basis‍​ Source text (bit.ly/2xlddc5) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.