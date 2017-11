BRIEF-Viscom 9-mth ‍net profit up at EUR 7.0 mln

Nov 14 (Reuters) - VISCOM AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: VISCOM AG RECORDS FURTHER REVENUE AND EARNINGS GROWTH IN THIRD QUARTER. MANAGEMENT CONFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2017 AS A WHOLE.

* 9-MONTH ‍EBIT EUR 9,626 THOUSAND (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 4,110 THOUSAND, +134.2 %)​

* ‍IS CONFIDENT THAT TARGETS FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR WILL BE ACHIEVED​

* 9-MONTH ‍NET PROFIT FOR PERIOD EUR 7.01 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.69 MILLION YEAR AGO​

* 9-MONTH ‍REVENUE EUR 64.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 50.8 MILLION YEAR AGO​