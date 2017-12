Dec 7 (Reuters) - VISIATIV SA:

* RAISES EUR 15.1 MILLION IN CAPITAL INCREASE, OVERSUBSCRIBED‍​ 3.4 TIMES

* GROUP INTENDS TO INCREASE IN SIZE WITH EUR 200 MILLION REVENUE TARGET BY 2020 WITH PROFITABILITY GROWTH Source text: bit.ly/2j0r9q9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)