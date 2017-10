Oct 19 (Reuters) - VISIBILIA EDITORE SPA

* SAYS DURING THE RIGHTS ISSUE OFFER PERIOD 5.3 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES WERE SUBSCRIBED‍​

* SAYS SHARES SUBSCRIBED ARE EQUAL TO 98.2022% OF OFFER FOR TOTAL VALUE EUR 0.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon:

