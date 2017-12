Dec 22 (Reuters) - VISIOMED GROUP SA:

* COMPLETES EUR 1.7 MILLION CAPITAL INCREASE

* DILUTION RESULTING FROM THIS CAPITAL INCREASE REPRESENTS 6.26% OF THE CAPITAL AFTER THE OPERATION.

* ISSUES 1,779,575 NEW SHARES AT EUR 0.94 Source text: bit.ly/2kYP7PA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)