BRIEF-Visionaryholdings says change of shareholding structure

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Visionaryholdings Co Ltd

* Says Tokyo-based firm, which is engaged in securities related business and management consulting, will decrease voting power to 0 percent from 17.6 percent

* Says an investment limited partnerships will increase voting power to 17.3 percent from 10.1 percent and become top shareholder

* Says AP Cayman Partners II, L.P. will increase voting power to 12.1 percent from 7 percent and become second biggest shareholder

* Says Japan Ireland Investment Partners Unlimited Company will increase voting power to 10.5 percent from 6.1 percent, and become third biggest shareholder

* Effective Dec. 15

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/opZzsM

