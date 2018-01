Jan 12 (Reuters) -

* VISTA PROPPANTS AND LOGISTICS INC FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $100 MILLION – SEC FILING

* VISTA PROPPANTS AND LOGISTICS SAYS INTENDS TO APPLY TO HAVE CLASS A STOCK LISTED ON NASDAQ UNDER SYMBOL “VPRL”

* VISTA PROPPANTS AND LOGISTICS INC SAYS CREDIT SUISSE, CITIGROUP, SIMMONS & CO INTERNATIONAL ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

* VISTA PROPPANTS AND LOGISTICS INC - PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE Source text: (bit.ly/2mxB5WP)