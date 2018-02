Feb 22 (Reuters) - Visteon Corp:

* VISTEON REPORTS STRONG 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 SALES $797 MILLION VERSUS $816 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.79

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.64 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* QTRLY SALES FOR ELECTRONICS PRODUCT GROUP TOTALED $797 MILLION, A DECREASE OF $6 MILLION FROM Q4 2016

* ‍ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $19.4 BILLION AS OF DEC. 31, 2017, UP FROM $16.5 BILLION AT END OF 2016, AN INCREASE OF 18 PERCENT​