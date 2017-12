Dec 15 (Reuters) - Visteon Corp:

* VISTEON CORP - WILL TRANSFER ITS STOCK LISTING FROM NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE TO NASDAQ GLOBAL SELECT MARKET (NASDAQ), COMMENCING DEC. 27, 2017

