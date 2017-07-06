FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vistra Energy to acquire 1,054 MW CCGT plant in Odessa, Texas
July 6, 2017 / 12:12 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Vistra Energy to acquire 1,054 MW CCGT plant in Odessa, Texas

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Vistra Energy Corp

* Vistra energy announces agreement to acquire 1,054 mw ccgt plant in odessa, texas

* Deal for ‍$350 million purchase price plus spark spread-based earn-out payable only if market conditions meaningfully improve​

* Vistra energy corp - asset purchase funded with cash on hand

* Says ‍asset purchase to be funded with cash on hand​

* Vistra energy - ‍to acquire 1,054 mw combined cycle, combustion turbine power plant in odessa from a subsidiary of koch ag & energy solutions, llc​

* Vistra energy corp - to acquire a 1,054 mw combined cycle, combustion turbine power plant located in odessa, texas from unit of koch ag & energy solutions, llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

