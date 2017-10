BRIEF-Vita 34 adjusts revenues and earnings targets for 2017

Aug 8 (Reuters) - VITA 34 AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: VITA 34 ADJUSTS REVENUES AND EARNINGS TARGETS FOR 2017

* ‍FROM 2018 ONWARDS, MANAGEMENT EXPECTS NO FURTHER SPECIAL EFFECTS RESULTING FROM ACQUISITION OF SERACELL​

* ‍FY OUTLOOK: NOW EXPECTS EBITDA BETWEEN EUR 1.6 TO 1.9 MILLION (PREVIOUSLY: EUR 2.6 - 2.7 M).​

* NOW EXPECTS FY REVENUES BETWEEN EUR 18.9 AND 19.4 MILLION (PREVIOUSLY: EUR 17.4 - 17.9 M)

* ADJUSTS ITS OUTLOOK FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR AFTER ACQUISITION OF FORMER COMPETITOR SERACELL