Nov 23 (Reuters) - VITA 34 AG:

* ‍REVENUES IN Q3 INCREASED BY 39.5 PERCENT AS COMPARED WITH PRIOR YEAR TO EUR 5.6 MILLION (Q3 2016: EUR 4.0 MILLION)​

* ‍Q3 EBITDA INCREASED BY 50.1 PERCENT TO EUR 1.1 MILLION (Q3 2016: EUR 0.7 MILLION)​

* Q3 ‍NET RESULT FOR PERIOD OF EUR 0.2 MILLION WAS SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN PRIOR YEAR‘S LEVEL (Q3 2016: EUR 0.3 MILLION)​

* ‍MANAGEMENT BOARD STANDS BY FORECAST FOR BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT IN CURRENT YEAR 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)