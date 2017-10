Oct 18 (Reuters) - Vita Group Ltd

* ‍Announced a conditional agreement to acquire Clear Complexions​

* Co to acquire Clear Complexions via asset purchase agreement for A$9.5 million, comprising A$8.5 million in cash and A$1 million in VTG shares​

* ‍Acquired business expected to deliver annual revenue of about $10 million, and EBITDA of over $1 million in year post acquisition​