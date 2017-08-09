FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vitamin Shoppe Q2 GAAP loss per share $6.73
August 9, 2017 / 10:18 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Vitamin Shoppe Q2 GAAP loss per share $6.73

2 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Vitamin Shoppe Inc

* Vitamin Shoppe Inc announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.23 excluding items

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $6.73

* Q2 sales $304.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $314.7 million

* Q2 same store sales fell 8.3 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Records impairment charges of $168.1 million in quarter​

* Qtrly total comparable sales down 8.3%

* To close new jersey distribution center in addition to continued restructuring at Nutri-Force​

* Full year capital expenditures of $45 million​

* ‍Company expects full year 2017 comparable sales decline rate of negative mid-single digits​

* Plans to close North Bergen, New Jersey distribution center prior to, or by, August 31, 2018 lease expiration​

* Results during quarter were "disappointing and challenges are clear"​

* ‍new Jersey distribution operations will be transitioned to other distribution centers, will be substantially completed by fiscal year 2017 end​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

