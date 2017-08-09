BRIEF-Vitamin Shoppe says Q2 GAAP loss per share $6.73

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Vitamin Shoppe Inc
* Vitamin shoppe, inc. Announces second quarter 2017 results
* Sees full year capital expenditures of $45 million
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.23 excluding items
* Q2 gaap loss per share $6.73
* Q2 sales $304.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $314.7 million
* Q2 same store sales fell 8.3 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Vitamin shoppe inc - records impairment charges of $168.1 million in quarter
* Qtrly total comparable sales down 8.3%
* To close New Jersey distribution center in addition to continued restructuring at nutri-force
* Company expects full year 2017 comparable sales decline rate of negative mid-single digits
* Plans to close north bergen, New Jersey distribution center prior to, or by, August 31, 2018 lease expiration
* Results during quarter were “disappointing and challenges are clear”
* New Jersey distribution operations will be transitioned to other distribution centers, will be substantially completed by fiscal year 2017 end