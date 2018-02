BRIEF-Vitrolife hikes dividend, Q4 EBITDA up yr/yr

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Vitrolife Ab:

* Q4 ‍SALES AMOUNTED TO SEK 271 (251) MILLION, CORRESPONDING TO AN INCREASE OF 8 PERCENT IN SEK​

* Q4 ‍SALES GROWTH WAS 11 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCY AND CONSISTED IN ITS ENTIRETY OF ORGANIC GROWTH.​

* Q4 ‍OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION (EBITDA) AMOUNTED TO SEK 103 (96) MILLION, CORRESPONDING TO A MARGIN OF 38 (38) PERCENT​

* SAYS ‍BOARD PROPOSES A DIVIDEND OF SEK 3.70 (2.60) PER SHARE​