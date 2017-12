Dec 21 (Reuters) - VITRUVIO REAL ESTATE SOCIMI SA:

* APPROVES CAPITAL INCREASE OF UP TO 8.3 MILLION EUROS ISSUING NEW SHARES AT 13.90 EURO PER SHARE

* TO ISSUE 833,000 NEW SHARES AT 10.00 EURO NOMINAL VALUE AND 3.90 EURO SHARE PREMIUM Source text: bit.ly/2BdfSXh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)