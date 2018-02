Feb 15 (Reuters) - Vivendi:

* Adjusted 2017 Net Income: €1,312 million, up 73.9%

* Proposed dividend with respect to 2017: €0.45 per share, up 12.5%

* 2017 Revenues: €12,444 million, up 15.0%, and up 4.9% at constant currency and perimeter

* 2017 EBITA: €987 million, up 36.4%, and up 23.1% at constant currency and perimeter

* Q4 adjusted net income 719 mln euros

* Q4 revenues 3.823 bln euros