BRIEF-Vivendi says to pass 19 pct of its Mediaset shares to independent vehicle
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 13, 2017 / 6:31 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Vivendi says to pass 19 pct of its Mediaset shares to independent vehicle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Vivendi Sa

* tells Italy’s communications watchdog it will transfer to an independent vehicle 19.19 percent of Mediaset shares it owns

* says independent vehicle will manage voting rights of transferred stake independently

* says vehicle will be obliged not to vote for the Mediaset board slates presented by Vivendi

* says will maintain right to subscribe to any future Mediaset capital increase pro rata

* says will be able to continue to instruct vehicle on future sale of all or part of Mediaset stake

* says as long as Italy communications watchdog ruling is in force, it will not exercise any “significant influence” over Mediaset Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gavin Jones)

