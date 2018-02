Feb 19 (Reuters) - Vivendi Sa:

* VIVENDI’S PAY-TV CANAL PLUS AIMS TO ADD 1.5 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS IN AFRICA BY 2020 -EXECUTIVE DAVID MIGNOT

* VIVENDI’S PAY-TV HAD 3.5 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS IN AFRICA IN 2017, OR HALF OF ITS CLIENTELE OUTSIDE FRANCE, ADDS MIGNOT, WHO IS THE HEAD OF CANAL PLUS’ AFRICAN OPERATIONS (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)