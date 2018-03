March 7 (Reuters) - VIVID GAMES SA:

* PLANS PREMIERE OF ‘SPACE PIONEER’ GAME FOR MAY 2018‍​

* PLANS PREMIERE OF ‘METAL FIST’ GAME FOR JUNE 2018‍​

* PLANS PREMIERE OF 'GRAVITY RIDER' GAME FOR AUG. 2018