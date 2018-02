Feb 6 (Reuters) - A2MICILE EUROPE SA:

* PROPOSED BUYOUT OFFER FOLLOWED BY SQUEEZE OUT ON A2MICILE EUROPE

* VLC HOLDING ACQUIRED BLOCKS OF SHARES REPRESENTING 5.92 PERCENT OF CAPITAL OF CO

* VLC HOLDING AND ITS ASSOCIATES NOW HOLD 94.76 PERCENT OF CAPITAL AND 96.00 PERCENT OF VOTING RIGHTS OF CO

* BUYOUT OFFER FOLLOWED BY SQUEEZE OUT PRICED AT EUR 45.30 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)