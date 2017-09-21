FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-‍VM Holding S.A.​ files for U.S. IPO of up to $100 mln
#Financials
September 21, 2017 / 4:32 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-‍VM Holding S.A.​ files for U.S. IPO of up to $100 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - ‍VM Holding S.A.​

* ‍VM Holding S.A.​ files for u.s. Ipo of up to $100.0 million - sec filing

* ‍VM Holding S.A. says expect common shares will trade on nyse, being approved for listing on toronto stock exchange under symbol “nexa”

* ‍VM Holding S.A. says jp morgan, BMO capital markets, morgan stanley, credit suisse and BofA Merrill lynch‍​ are underwriters to ipo

* ‍VM Holding S.A. says citigroup, scotiabank, bradesco bbi and credicorp capital are also among the underwriters to ipo

* ‍VM Holding S.A. - proposed ipo price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee

* ‍VM Holding S.A. - intends to use about $209 million of ipo net proceeds to advance development of aripuanã greenfield project in brazil

* ‍VM Holding S.A. -plans to use about $93 million of ipo proceeds for extension of mine life of vazante mine, installation of vertimill to increase capacity Source text : bit.ly/2hlu2Rm

