FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-VMWare sees Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.15 to $1.19
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
North Korea holds off on Guam missile plan
WORLD
North Korea holds off on Guam missile plan
Dhoni no automatic choice for one-day matches: chief selector
CRICKET
Dhoni no automatic choice for one-day matches: chief selector
India celebrates Independence Day
India at 70
India celebrates Independence Day
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 14, 2017 / 1:58 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-VMWare sees Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.15 to $1.19

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - VMWare Inc:

* VMWare reports preliminary results for fiscal 2018 second quarter

* Sees Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.15 to $1.19

* Sees Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.78 to $0.86

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Revenue for Q2 is expected to be between $1.894 billion and $1.906 billion​

* Sees gaap net income per diluted share to be about $3.19 to $3.47 per diluted share for FY2018

* Sees FY2018 non-gaap earnings per share about $5.08

* Sees ‍2018 non-gaap operating margin approximately 32.7%​

* Sees fiscal year 2018 total revenue to be approximately $7.83 billion

* Sees FY2018 non-gaap net income per diluted share to be about $5.08 per diluted share

* Q2 revenue view $1.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $4.93, revenue view $7.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.