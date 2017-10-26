FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Vocera reports Q3 loss per share $0.10
Sections
Featured
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Company Results
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Me and my robotic suit
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Me and my robotic suit
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 26, 2017 / 8:38 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Vocera reports Q3 loss per share $0.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Vocera Communications Inc

* Vocera announces third quarter revenue of $42.3 million

* Sees FY 2017 gaap loss per share $0.59 to $0.72

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.11

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.10

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $158 million to $162 million

* Q3 revenue $42.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $41.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.10 to $0.22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.