January 24, 2018 / 7:31 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Vodafone, Flipkart Partner To Offer Entry 4G Smartphones

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Vodafone India:

* CO AND FLIPKART PARTNER TO OFFER ENTRY 4G SMARTPHONES AT 999​ RUPEES Source text: [Vodafone, one of India’s leading telecommunications service providers and Flipkart, India’s leading e-commerce marketplace, today announced an exclusive partnership to bring to customers an exhaustive range of entry level smartphones at an unbelievable price of just Rs. 999/-*. As a part of this partnership, Vodafone has rolled out exciting cash back offers on the select range of entry level 4G Smartphone models available under Flipkart’s #MyFirst4GSmartphone campaign.]

