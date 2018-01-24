BRIEF-Vodafone, Flipkart Partner To Offer Entry 4G Smartphones

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Vodafone India:

* CO AND FLIPKART PARTNER TO OFFER ENTRY 4G SMARTPHONES AT 999​ RUPEES Source text: [Vodafone, one of India’s leading telecommunications service providers and Flipkart, India’s leading e-commerce marketplace, today announced an exclusive partnership to bring to customers an exhaustive range of entry level smartphones at an unbelievable price of just Rs. 999/-*. As a part of this partnership, Vodafone has rolled out exciting cash back offers on the select range of entry level 4G Smartphone models available under Flipkart’s #MyFirst4GSmartphone campaign.]