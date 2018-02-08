BRIEF-Voestalpine CEO sees signs that railway business will pick up

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Voestalpine CEO says:

* agrees with analyst estimates of 2017/18 revenue of 12.5 billion eur

* we are optimistic regarding the cyclical trend until at least autumn

* risks for the business are the unpredictability of U.S. economic policy, China

* there are some indications in the railway sector that point to a turnaround for the better in the next few months

* do not expect major negative impact from policy changes in the U.S.

* it is possible that current Thyssen and Tata customers will buy from us in the future

* we will decide within the next 2-3 years whether to expand our activities in Mexico

* plant in Texas is running on full capacity, we expect this solid development to continue over the coming months