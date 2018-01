Jan 12 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Group Canada Inc​:

* VOLKSWAGEN AND CONSUMER CLASS CONFIRM AGREEMENT IN CANADA INVOLVING 3.0L DIESEL VEHICLES

* VOLKSWAGEN GROUP CANADA INC​ - ‍SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT REGARDING CONSUMER CLAIMS IN CANADA HAS A TOTAL VALUE OF UP TO CAD $290.5 MILLION