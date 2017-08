Aug 11 (Reuters) - VOLKSWAGEN:

* GROUP DELIVERIES IN JULY RISE BY 4.3 PERCENT TO 820,900 VEHICLES

* 328,900 NEW VEHICLES (+1.6 PERCENT) WERE HANDED OVER IN JULY IN EUROPE, IN USA 50,000 (-2.4 PERCENT), CHINA 309,100 ( +8.1 PERCENT) Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)