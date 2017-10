Oct 13 (Reuters) - VOLKSWAGEN:

* GROUP DELIVERIES IN SEPTEMBER RISE BY 6.6 PERCENT TO 1.0 MILLION VEHICLES

* SEPTEMBER GROUP DELIVERIES IN EUROPE + 1.5 PERCENT, USA +21.8 PERCENT, CHINA +6.3 PERCENT

* JANUARY-SEPTEMBER GROUP DELIVERIES RISE BY 2.6 PERCENT TO 7.8 MILLION VEHICLES Source text - bit.ly/2kPdEKf Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)