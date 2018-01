Jan 29 (Reuters) - Volt Information Sciences Inc:

* VOLT INFORMATION SCIENCES ANNOUNCES NEW FINANCING AGREEMENT WITH DZ BANK AG

* SAYS‍ UNDER TERMS, DZ BANK WILL PROVIDE A TWO-YEAR, $115 MILLION FACILITY WHICH PERMITS BORROWINGS UNTIL JANUARY 25, 2020​

* SAYS ‍EXITED ITS FINANCING RELATIONSHIP WITH PNC BANK​

* SAYS "‍NEW FACILITY HAS LESS RESTRICTIVE FINANCIAL COVENANTS AND FEW RESTRICTIONS ON USE OF PROCEEDS"​