2 months ago
BRIEF-Volt Information Sciences Inc Q2 loss per share $0.04
June 9, 2017 / 1:13 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Volt Information Sciences Inc Q2 loss per share $0.04

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Volt Information Sciences Inc

* Volt Information Sciences reports fiscal 2017 second quarter financial results

* Q2 revenue fell 9.7 percent to $303 million

* Effective immediately, jorge perez has resigned as president of volt workforce solutions

* Volt Information Sciences Inc - ‍ company has commenced a search permanent replacement for Jorge Perez​

* Volt Information Sciences Inc - ‍ company has commenced a search permanent replacement for Jorge Perez​

* Volt Information Sciences Inc qtrly loss per share $0.04

* Michael dean, president and ceo, will be assuming president of Volt Workforce Solutions role on an interim basis

* Volt Information Sciences Inc - ‍ on a same store basis, q2 net revenue declined 5.6 percent year-over-year​

* Volt Information Sciences Inc - ‍ received IRS federal income tax refund of $13.8 million in Q2​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

