BRIEF-Volt Information Sciences Inc Q2 loss per share $0.04

June 9 (Reuters) - Volt Information Sciences Inc
* Volt Information Sciences reports fiscal 2017 second quarter financial results
* Q2 revenue fell 9.7 percent to $303 million
* Effective immediately, jorge perez has resigned as president of volt workforce solutions
* Volt Information Sciences Inc - company has commenced a search permanent replacement for Jorge Perez
* Volt Information Sciences Inc qtrly loss per share $0.04
* Michael dean, president and ceo, will be assuming president of Volt Workforce Solutions role on an interim basis
* Volt Information Sciences Inc - on a same store basis, q2 net revenue declined 5.6 percent year-over-year
* Volt Information Sciences Inc - received IRS federal income tax refund of $13.8 million in Q2