BRIEF-Volt Information Sciences to sell quality assurance testing unit of VMC for $66.4 million
#Regulatory News
October 24, 2017 / 11:35 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Volt Information Sciences to sell quality assurance testing unit of VMC for $66.4 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Volt Information Sciences Inc

* Volt Information Sciences enters into agreement to sell quality assurance testing unit of VMC for $66.4 million

* Volt Information Sciences - ‍sale will not include call center services unit of company’s technology outsourcing services and solutions segment

* Volt Information Sciences Inc - ‍sale is conditioned upon Keywords’ satisfaction of a financing contingency to fund purchase price​

* Volt Information Sciences - ‍upon deal closing,Volt’s current financing agreement with PNC Bank will require $25 million paydown of our outstanding debt​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
