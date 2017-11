Nov 13 (Reuters) - VOLTABOX AG:

* 9-MONTH ‍GROUP SALES UP 137.8 PERCENT TO EUR 16.3 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: EUR 6.9 MILLION)​

* 9-MONTH ‍EBIT ADJUSTED FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY EFFECTS IMPROVED TO EUR -0.2 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: EUR -3.0 MILLION)​

* ‍REVENUE FORECAST OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 25 MILLION WITH POSITIVE EBIT FOR FULL YEAR CONFIRMED​