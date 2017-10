BRIEF-Voltabox sets final issue price at EUR 24.00 per share

Oct 10 (Reuters) - VOLTABOX AG:

* SETS THE FINAL ISSUE PRICE AT EUR 24.00 PER SHARE

* ‍AT THIS ISSUE PRICE INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF VOLTABOX AG WAS APPROX. 10 TIMES COVERED​

* ‍COMMENCEMENT OF TRADING IN VOLTABOX AG SHARES IN REGULATED MARKET OF FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE IS SCHEDULED FOR OCTOBER 13, 2017​

* ‍OVERALL, 6.325 MILLION SHARES OF VOLTABOX AG WERE PLACED WITH INVESTORS IN CONTEXT OF IPO​

* ‍OVERALL PLACEMENT VOLUME AMOUNTED TO EUR 151.8 MILLION OF WHICH VOLTABOX AG GENERATED EUR 139.8 MILLION IN GROSS PROCEEDS​

* ‍PARAGON AG INTENDS TO REMAIN MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF VOLTABOX FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)