Jan 23 (Reuters) - Volvo Ab:

* VOLVO AB - IN 2019 VOLVO TRUCKS WILL START SELLING ELECTRIC MEDIUM-DUTY TRUCKS IN EUROPE

* VOLVO AB - FIRST UNITS WILL BE PUT INTO OPERATION TOGETHER WITH FEW SELECTED REFERENCE CUSTOMERS ALREADY THIS YEAR Source text: bit.ly/2DuCsvE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)