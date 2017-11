BRIEF-Vonage Holdings reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.07

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Vonage Holdings Corp

* Vonage delivers strong third quarter 2017 results highlighted by 22 pc Vonage business GAAP revenue growth

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.05

* Q3 revenue $253 million versus I/B/E/S view $249.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vonage Holdings Corp says ‍consolidated revenue is now expected to be at least $1 billion and up to $1.005 billion​ for fy 2017

* Vonage Holdings Corp - ‍company is raising consolidated 2017 revenue and adjusted OIBDA guidance​

* Vonage Holdings Corp - ‍2017 adjusted OIBDA is now expected to be at least $180 million​

* Vonage Holdings Corp - ‍2017 consumer revenues are now expected to be at least $500 million and up to $505 million dollars​