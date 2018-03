March 5 (Reuters) - Vonovia SE:

* DGAP-ADHOC: VONOVIA SE: SUPERVISORY BOARD WILL PROPOSE THE ELECTION OF MR. JÜRGEN FITSCHEN AS MEMBER OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD BY THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* ‍IF ELECTED, SUPERVISORY BOARD INTENDS TO ELECT MR. JÜRGEN FITSCHEN AS ITS CHAIRMAN​

* SAYS ‍WILL PROPOSE ELECTION OF MR. JÜRGEN FITSCHEN AS MEMBER OF SUPERVISORY BOARD BY ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)