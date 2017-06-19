FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vornado joint venture acquires 99-year leasehold of Farley post office
June 19, 2017 / 9:14 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Vornado joint venture acquires 99-year leasehold of Farley post office

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Vornado Realty Trust

* Vornado joint venture acquires 99-year leasehold of Farley post office

* Joint venture has made a $230 million upfront contribution to construction of Moynihan Train hall

* Joint venture completed a $271 million loan facility, with an initial advance of $202 million

* Vornado Realty Trust- interest only loan is at libor plus 3.25%, currently 4.41%, and matures in june 2019, with two one-year extension options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

