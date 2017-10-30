BRIEF-Vornado Realty Trust qtrly FFO per share $0.52

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Vornado Realty Trust:
* Vornado Realty Trust qtrly total revenues $528.8 million versus $502.8 million - sec filing
* Vornado Realty Trust qtrly net income from continuing operations $0.09 per share
* Vornado Realty Trust qtrly net loss income from discontinued operations $0.24 per share
* Vornado Realty Trust qtrly FFO per share $0.52
* Q3 FFO per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $532.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/2yYGugO) Further company coverage: