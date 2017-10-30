FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Vornado Realty Trust qtrly FFO per share $0.52
Sections
Featured
Graphic: World markets themes for this week
Markets
Graphic: World markets themes for this week
China may again block bid to blacklist Masood Azhar
Top News
China may again block bid to blacklist Masood Azhar
Tata Steel reports Q2 profit, misses estimates
Tata Steel reports Q2 profit, misses estimates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 30, 2017 / 8:41 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

BRIEF-Vornado Realty Trust qtrly FFO per share $0.52

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Vornado Realty Trust:

* Vornado Realty Trust qtrly total revenues $528.8 million versus $502.8 million ‍​- sec filing

* Vornado Realty Trust qtrly net income from continuing operations $0.09 per share

* Vornado Realty Trust qtrly net loss income from discontinued operations $0.24 per share

* Vornado Realty Trust qtrly FFO per share $0.52 ‍​

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $532.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/2yYGugO) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.