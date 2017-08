July 17 (Reuters) - VOSTOK NEW VENTURES LTD

* ANNOUNCES BOND PROSPECTUS AND APPLIES FOR LISTING OF ITS CORPORATE BONDS 2017/2020 ON NASDAQ STOCKHOLM

* ISSUED CORPORATE BONDS OF SEK 600 MILLION ON 22 JUNE 2017 WITHIN A TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 800 MILLION

* BONDS MATURE ON 22 JUNE 2020 AND CARRY A FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 5.50 PERCENT PER YEAR WITH QUARTERLY INTEREST PAYMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)