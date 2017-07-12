BRIEF-Voya Financial announces partial redemption of 2.900% senior notes

July 12 (Reuters) - Voya Financial Inc:

* Voya Financial announces partial redemption of 2.900% senior notes

* Voya Financial Inc - ‍called for redemption of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 2.900% senior notes due 2018​

* Voya Financial Inc - ‍2018 notes will be redeemed on August 11, 2017​

* Voya-Intends to fund redemption amount from proceeds received from registered public offering of $400 million of 3.125% senior notes, cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: