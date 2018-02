BRIEF-VR Global Partners LP Reports 5.2 Pct Stake In Resolute Energy Corp As Of Feb 5

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Resolute Energy Corp:

* VR GLOBAL PARTNERS LP REPORTS 5.2 PERCENT STAKE IN RESOLUTE ENERGY CORP AS OF FEB 5 - SEC FILING

* VR GLOBAL PARTNERS LP SAYS ACQUIRED RESOLUTE ENERGY‘S COMMON STOCK FOR INVESTMENT PURPOSES AND BELIEVED REPRESENTED ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY

* VR GLOBAL PARTNERS-IN SUPPORT OF MONARCH ALTERNATIVE'S PROPOSAL CALLING FOR RESOLUTE ENERGY TO HIRE ADVISOR TO ASSIST BOARD FOR POTENTIAL STRATEGIC TRANSACTIONS Source text: [bit.ly/2E8y8Td] Further company coverage: