BRIEF-vTv Therapeutics Q2 loss per share $0.41
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 9:35 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-vTv Therapeutics Q2 loss per share $0.41

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - vTv Therapeutics Inc

* vTv Therapeutics reports second quarter 2017 financial and operational results

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.41

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* vTv Therapeutics Inc - ‍cash and cash equivalents as of june 30, 2017 were $32.5 million compared to $45.2 million as of March 31, 2017​

* vTv Therapeutics Inc - ‍expects cash, cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its operations through to early 2018​

* vTv Therapeutics Inc - ‍expected to report top-line results from part A and B of steadfast study in early 2018 and late 2018, respectively​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

